Attention North Norway: Locate your shorts. Here comes the heat!
Over 20 Celsius is expected in Nordland, Troms and Finnmark. Warmest is expected in Inner parts of Troms. The North have a nice week in store.
– Yes, it looks very good for Northern Norway in the coming week, says State Meteorologist Terje Alsvik Walløe to Nordlys.
Especially towards the weekend it will be hot.
Have to wait a little longer
On Monday, the North Norwegians can start searching for their shorts in the back of their closets.
– It will not happen so much Monday. Then it’s only going to be a few degrees warmer, but already from Tuesday the temperature begins to rise.
It is a high pressure over Russia and Finland. It will bring in hot and dry air over northern Norway.
The temperature is expected to increase quite a lot in Troms and Finnmark. The region can experience up to 20 degrees centigrade.
– It appears that it may be as warm as around 20 degrees next week-end, he says, and adds:
– I guess that is long awaited.
He is spot on there. This spring has been of the cool variety.
Lasts till after the week-end
He estimates that Inner Troms will be the warmest area.
And how long will the nice weather last?
– It seems that the heat wave can last till after the week-end.
