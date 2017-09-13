Autumn hunt for marine waste

‘Keep the Autumn Clean’ 2017 is under way, and on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of volunteers will participate to gather marine waste all over the globe.

For the second year running, Hold Norge Rent (Keep Norway Clean) invites to a nationwide autumn event. The event will take place between September 11 and 17 and will be held in connection with the International Beach Clean up Day, which will take place on Saturday, September 16.

– This week we invite you to a hunt for waste that has been accumulated during the summer, but if this is not possible just now, you are of course at liberty to help clean up at any time, says General Manager in Hold Norge Rent, Lise Keilty Gulbransen.

The start-up for ‘Keep the autumn clean, 2017’ took place in Hemsedal together with 100 pupils from Hemsedal school. At the same time, the project ‘Adopt a beach’ was officially launched with the adoption of Hemsila under the direction of PASH Chocolate.

Several local actions

On the International Beach Clean-up Day, Hold Norway Rent invites two major clean up operations. In cooperation with the Nordkapp Film Festival there will be a clearing action in Honningsvåg, and in collaboration with Lions and Tjukkasgjengen, there will be a clean up action in Moss.

– We encourage volunteers throughout Norway to join and clean up along the coast, on the seabed and inland along watercourses and lakes, but also in popular hiking areas, says Gulbransen.

Remember to have a plan for the handling of the collected waste. Contact the local waste disposal office or Ragn-Sells.

The International Beach Clean-up Day is organized by Ocean Conservancy and will take place for the 32nd time this year.

© Hold Norge Rent / Norway Today