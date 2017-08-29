Cancer patients demonstrate against political procrastination

Cancer patients and supporters gathered for an unpolitical action in front of Parliament to ask politicians to ensure that new cancer treatments are offered faster in Norway.

“While politicians refrain from addressing the obvious deficiencies in the Norwegian approval system, the bureaucracy’s procrastination with the actual case processing times, Norwegian cancer patients waiting for these life-saving drugs are going to die,” says the organizer and relatives, Finn Helge Quist of the Skin Cancer Association in a press release.

He also rages against the fact that Norwegian health authorities – apparently often – refuse to use cancer treatments at public hospitals, treatments already in use elsewhere in Europe.

According to VG, there were several hundred people who participated in the action on Monday, 15 cancer associations were present.

Health and Care Minister Bent Høie (H) says to the newspaper that he understands very well the commitment.

“I have talked to cancer patients and their relatives, which is the reason behind the need to improve and to reduce future treatment time,” he says.

