Having children lead to career differences

More women than men work less, fail to seek new jobs and have inferior salary increases after they have children, according to a Swedish study.

For women, having children is a disadvantage to their career, writes news agency TT.

The Swedish trade union federation Unionen, is behind the survey which shows that almost half of the women choose a reduction in hours when they become a parent, while only one in five men do the same.

Forty percent of women say they fail to find new employment for reasons related to parenting, as compared with 25 percent of the fathers.

The survey also shows that 25 percent of women did not receive wage increases in the same way as others, and only affects 8 percent of men.

In summary, every third woman considers that child birth has affected their career prospects negatively.

– That the work force is parent friendly, is one of the most important prerequisites for equality, says Martin Linder, Unionen Chairman.

The survey was conducted among more than 2,000 private employees with children up to eleven years old.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today