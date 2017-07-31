Do children need passports to travel in the Nordic countries?

Incorrect information has cost Norwegians and their families a lot of time and money, the Police Directorate (politiet.no) have said that you do not need a passport to travel in the Nordic region, and that children traveling with parents do not need a passport or identification as long as they can show proof of identity.

The government; Ministry of Foreign Affairs (regjeringen.no) says that passports are the only form of identification for Norwegians and must always be brought when one travels.

Kragerø police station says that there is a requirement for passports and that Sweden and Denmark will not allow you entry without.

So which is correct? Do you need a passport to travel to Sweden? Does your infant or child need a passport to travel to Denmark? These are the questions many who would like to travel have and so far been unsure, and to add to the confusion each department gives a different answer.

Stronger border controls

We are used to being able to travel freely to Sweden and Denmark, as well as not needing a passport to visit the 27 countries in the Schengen agreement area. Many countries in Europe have introduced stronger border controls where you once were able to travel without a passport.

There is uncertainty among Norwegian travelers on what exactly does the stronger border controls mean. Everyone wants to travel safely and since has created a larger number of people applying for passports that ever before, everyone wants to travel safely and it important to have the correct information.

Politiet.no – Kristin Sinnøve Drågen is a police attorney in the south-east police district and says that the authorities will not require passports for children when traveling in the Nordic countries, and all others must have a valid ID such as a bank/credit card with photo or driver’s license.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today /Victoria Garza