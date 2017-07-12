Coffee prolongs life according to researchers

Coffee prolongs life, shows surveys in ten European countries and the United States.

The surveys that are published in the latest edition of the journal Annals of Internal Medicine and featured in Time Magazine, similarly conclude: Coffee breeding prolongs life.

The study conducted in the United States shows that those who drink at least four cups of coffee a day have 18 percent lower risk of dying early than those who do not drink coffee.

Even those who only drink one cup of coffee a day reduce the risk of dying early by 12 percent, the survey shows.

The survey conducted in ten European countries gives a similar result. Those who drink a lot of coffee reduce the risk of early death by between 7 and 12 percent, compared to those who do not drink coffee.

Decaf works just as well

Coffee drinkers also reduce the risk of stroke and heart related diseases, as well as disorders associated with the digestive system, show the survey in Europe.

Big drinkers do not need to worry either, because the surveys show that it is safe to down 1 liter of coffee daily.

Coffee drinkers can however get over- excited , get irregular heartbeat and digestive problems, but those who struggle with this can possibly try decaffeinated coffee. This prolongs life as much as ordinary coffee does, shows the surveys.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today