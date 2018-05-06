This is the cost of violating the traffic rules in Norway

Here is an overview of what traffic violations cost you. As of January 1st, the rates as usual were increased.

For many, it becomes an expensive experience to violate the traffic rules. Most people do not know how expensive it is to skip using the seat belt, breaking the right of way or drive too fast. You are hereby presented with an overview of what you need to fork out if the police catch you in breaking the rules of traffic.

If you get caught red handed while talking using your mobile phone without a handsfree, you’ll be offered to pay a fine on the spot of NOK 1,700. If you are in a car without using the seat belt, you will be charged with a fine of NOK 1,500.

If you are driving without possessing a valid driver’s license, you will be presented with a fine of between NOK 8,000 and 9,500 for a first time offense. Should this activity be repeated, the fine may be higher. It will also happen if you possess a driver’s license, but it has been seized – and you nevertheless continue to drive a car.

If you possess a valid driver’s license, but can not present it at a check, it costs you NOK 500. The same applies if you can not display a valid pink slip.

Lights and license plates

If you drive through a red light, or keep too short distance to the vehicle in front of you, it costs you NOK 6,800 and three dots in your driver’s license (up from 6,650 before January 1st). Violation of right of way and illegal passing of other vehicles also makes for a fine of NOK 6,800 and three dots in the driver’s license.

If you violate signs and as an example, drive against a one way street, entrering a no drive zone, or illegally use the public transport lane, a fine of NOK 5,500 awaits you.

For most people it is obvious that walking and cycling paths as well as sidewalks are not to be used for driving, but should you be found out doing that, you are rewarded with NOK 4,200 in fines. The same applies if you cross solid lines in the road or parallel yellow lines, you will additionally receive three dots in your driver’s license.

The regulation on simplified fines in road traffic matters has devoted a separate section to use of lights. If you drive around with missing lights or fail to employ direction lights, the police can give you a fine of NOK 2,600.

Moped

It will cost you NOK 2.600 to be stopped in a vehicle with no license plates or if you drive around with too many passengers on board. If you have not secured passengers under 15 years, it may also result in the loss of NOK 2,300 and two dots in your driver’s license.

If you tune your moped and is caught red handed, you must pay a fine of nok 5,500 together with three dots in your driver’s license.

Speed

For speeding, there are different applicable rates, see tables below.

When the speed limit on the spot is 60 km/h or less and the excess speed is:

Speed Violation Fine (previously) Up to 5 km/h 800 (750) 6 –> 10 km/h 2.100 (2.050) 11 –> 15 km/h 3.800 +2 prikker (3.700) 16 –> 20 km/h 5.500 +3 prikker (5.350) 21 –> 25 km/h 8.500 +3 prikker (8.300) 26 –> 30 km/h Loss of license 31 –> 35 km/h Loss of license 36 –> 40 km/h Loss of license over 40 km/h Loss of license

When the speed limit on the spot is 70 or 80 km/h and the excess speed is:

Speed Violation Fine (previously) –> 5 km/h 800 (750) 6 –> 10 km/h 2.100 (2.050) 11 –> 15 km/h 3.400 (3.300) 16 –> 20 km/h 4.700 +2 prikker (4.600) 21 –> 25 km/h 6.400 +3 prikker (6.250) 26 –> 30 km/h 8.500 +3 prikker (8.300) 31 –> 35 km/h 10.200 +3 prikker (9.950) 36 –> 40 km/h Loss of license over 40 km/h Loss of license

When the speed limit on the spot is 90 km/h or more and the excess speed is:

Speed Violation Fine (previously) –> 5 km/h 800 (750) 6 –> 10 km/h 2.100 (2.050) 11 –> 15 km/h 3.400 (3.300) 16 –> 20 km/h 4.700 +2 prikker (4.600) 21 –> 25 km/h 6.400 +3 prikker (6.250) 26 –> 30 km/h 8.500 +3 prikker (8.300) 31 –> 35 km/h 10.200 +3 prikker (9.950) 36 –> 40 km/h 10.650 +3 prikker (10.400) over 40 km/h Loss of license

Simplified fines can not be given if:

The accused refuses to accept the fine.

There are suspicions of several criminal offenses that can not all be setteled by simplified fines.

The violation appears to be particularly grave or has led to significant traffic hazard or that the matter for other reasons will lead to significantly higher sentencing through ordinary criminal prosecution.

The violation provides the basis for the number of dots issued resulting in loss of license.

Source: Lovdata, Budstikka and the Norwegian Police.

© Budstikka / #Norway Today