Environmental demands on cruise

Environmental demands on the cruise industry in Norway

Mayors, city councillors and harbour managers from the largest cruise destinations in Norway met to sign an agreement on common environmental requirements for the cruise industry on Wednesday.

Representatives from, among other destinations, Bergen, Geiranger, Ålesund and Eidfjord met in Oslo City Hall to sign the agreement that consists of 14 common requirements.

The measures are intended to help provide better air for the inhabitants of the big cities. they are further meant to reduce local environmental damage, as well as reduce the emissions from the cruise industry.

“Emissions from cruise ships are increasing, and in some places, they pose a significant environmental problem. We strongly believe that these requirements will result in lower emissions in and around our ports. Additionally, contributing to cleaner air from a more environmentally friendly cruise business,” City Councillor of Oslo, Raymond Johansen (Labour) states.

14 environmental demands

Among other measures, joint demands are made for the use of power from onshore for all cruise ships, with effect from 2025. From 2021, cruise ships that can document their climate and environmental measures will be prioritised when allocating the time for calls to port and berthing allotment.

As of 2022, there will be requirements for zero-emission solutions in all bus transports related to the cruise ships. From the same year, there will also be demands for zero-emission solutions in all transport of goods, waste treatment, maintenance and other services related to the berthing of cruise ships.

Climate emissions from the cruise industry globally make up about 21 million tonnes of CO 2 , 25 per cent more than the total emissions from all transport in Norway. During one season, one-third of all the world’s cruise ships visit Norwegian waters.

Innovation Norway has estimated that about 3.6 million cruise tourists, spread on more than 2,000 cruise calls, visited Norwegian cities and fjords last year, according to Dagens Næringsliv.

Wishes for changes

The players behind the agreement now hope that the common requirements will be recognised as a strong message to the industry for a green restructuring.

“The cruise industry provides value creation and jobs. At the same time, it is obvious that we must set requirements for environmental measures to reduce emissions. When the ports cooperate on a joint action plan, we have far greater opportunities for achieving a change,” Mayor of Stavanger, Christine Sagen Helgø, comments.

Stavanger has decided to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 80 per cent by 2030, come Hell or high water. The City of Oslo recently adopted an action plan to make Oslo harbour a zero-emission port.

All ships calling at Oslo harbour will in the long term use zero-emission technology. Oslo harbour operators must have a conscious relationship to emission cuts. The plan requires willpower and action from all those involved, City Council for industry and ownership in Oslo, Kjetil Lund, emphasises.

Land power the most important

Cruise Norway AS is a marketing organisation for the marketing of cruise destinations in Norway. They believe land power is the most important measure for achieving zero emissions from cruise ships while berthed.

A significant portion of the cruise fleet is prepared for shore power. Only one Norwegian port currently offers this to cruise ships. Cruise Norway welcomes the development of shore power in Norwegian cruise ports, CEO of Cruise Norway, Inge Tangerås, tells NTB.

The Leader of Bellona, Frederic Hauge, believes the stricter requirements are positive, but emphasises that they require the development of the infrastructure in the cruise ports.

“Bellona has called for stricter requirements for the cruise industry for several years, and we are pleased that the largest cruise municipalities, with Oslo at the forefront, now seems to want to take this seriously. It will also require substantial development of the infrastructure in the cruise ports. This to enable them to supply electricity for the operation of the ship, or charging of its batteries,” Hauge elaborates.





