Next spring will have even more disjointed work days than 2017

This spring there have been many work days squeezed in between public holidays. Next year, even more opportunities for long week-ends will be possible.

Most Norwegians love the ability to utilize disjointed work days, and according to NRK gets 2018 a rather special year in terms of a few extra days off.

A look at the calendar at the website inneklemtedager.no shows that it is set for three extra long week-ends in just as many weeks in May. 2018 will be quite special regarding the possibility of extra days off, NRK writes.

2 day of Pentecost is going to be the third in less than three weeks, and the last in the series of days that provides an additional disjointed work and school reality.

The State Channel also writes that a lucky timing on the off days in 2018 means that next spring will be even better for those who love long week-ends.

May 17th contributes

One thing is that the public holidays May, 1 and 17 are not falling on days where most Norwegians are free from work.

This contributes to a maximum number of disjointed workdays that invite to take out an extra day off and thereby make for an extra long weekend.

It will be 11 years before the next time it will be as favourable as in 2018. The next time it happens is in 2029.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today