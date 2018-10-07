40% of municipalities don’t ask the elderly what they will eat

The Consumer Council reacts to the fact that four out of ten municipalities have not conducted user surveys in the elderly homes in recent years.

Such user surveys chart, among other things, how patients and relatives experience the choice of food available. The Consumer Council has obtained the figures from Statistics Norway.

– We have to make sure that the elderly get what they need on their plates. It gives them an increased quality of life and, moreover, provides a healthier economy for the society. It is worth the effort for municipalities to ask the elderly and their families about their opinions, says Responsible Counsellor in the Consumer Council, Anne Kristin Vie.

Scary

She thinks that a scary amount of the elderly is malnourished, which means that they have a greater risk of disease and lower the quality of life.

The Consumer Council believes that all who receive care services must be guaranteed a safe, tasty and nutritionally adequate food offer.

Minister for the Elderly, Åse Michaelsen (Progress Party) also reacts and thinks it is a must that the municipalities talk to the users and their relatives.

– If the municipalities do not shape up, I’ll be the first to step into the ring, she tells Norwegian TV 2.

