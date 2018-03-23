Dualfix Child car seats are being recalled from the market due to possible safety issues

The manufacturer of the Dualfix car seat has recalled a child seat from the market due to a component that could pose a safety problem.

Producer Britax Römer states that the car seats being recalled were sold during the period of November 3, 2017 to March 22, 2018.

– The specific faulty component is not used in other Britax Römer products, the company discloses.

Britax Römer asks anyone who has bought this chair during that period to visit the company’s website where they can check if their car seat is affected by the recall.

The faulty component was detected by an internal quality test.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today