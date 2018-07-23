The Earth’s resources for this year will soon have been used up

On August 1, the planet Earth’s resources for 2018 will have been used up,according to the WWF. This year, the day will arrive earlier than ever before.

The day is a mark that WWF World Natural Fund holds each year,indicating that we spend the rest of the year using natural resources that the Earth needs more than a year to recover.

WWF calls the day, ‘Earth Overshoot Day’, or the ‘Earth’s Overuse Date.’

“Around the world, nature disappears at a record pace, because we do not live sustainably,we have too much consumption, and because we are gaining more and more people on earth. We use natural resources as if we had 1.7 earths.It’s daunting to see how Earth Overshoot Day comes earlier each year.

We must completely reverse our development as quickly as possible,” said Bård Vegar Solhjell, Secretary General of WWF World Natural Fund, in a press release.

The 1970s was the first decade when the use of natural resources was greater than the annual recovery.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today