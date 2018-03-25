80% visit nature during Easter

Eight out of ten Norwegians visit nature during Easter

Nearly eight out of ten Norwegians take a trip into the wilderness during the Easter. People from Central Norway are the most ardent, according to a survey made on behalf of Norsk Friluftsliv.

A total of 1,000 people answered the survey conducted by Ipsos MMI on behalf of Norsk Friluftsliv (Norwegian Outdoor Life). 84 per cent of the respondents from Central Norway states that they are planning on a Easter trip, which is well above the national average of 77 per cent.

By comparison, the proportion is significantly lower in Oslo. Only 69 per cent answered that they will follow suit.

– People living outside the big cities often have better access to nature. Those living in Oslo for example do not have the same access 1. A large part does not take out vacation or have the means to travel, says Secretary General in Norsk Friluftsliv, Lasse Heimdal, to NTB.

– Regardless of that, there is a very high proportion of Norwegians who will enter into the wild, Heimdal emphasizes.

Social differences

At the same time, the survey shows a clear correlation between trip plans and income.

89 per cent of those belonging to households with an income in excess of NOK one million will find the time. It is a far higher percentage than those who state that their combined income is less than half a million. Among those, 69 per cent state that they will stay close to home.

– Going on a holiday does not have to be an expensive affair. There are lending facilities for equipment, one can also borrow equipment from others, and many also lend out their cabin for next to nothing, or even for free during Easter. We urge people to give others the opportunity to go visit cabins, says Lasse Heimdal.

Important to the health

Heimdal emphasizes that activity is important to the public health.

He therefore asks Norwegian politicians to provide for those who do not feel they have the resources available to travel.

– First of all, it is all about feeling good and relaxation. It means a lot for the quality of life, and experiencing happy days out in nature is important for the mental health as well. We rely on being out in the fresh air and are in dire need of daylight after a long winter, says the leader of Norsk Friluftsliv..

Difference between groups of voters

The mountains are the most common destination for the Easter. 53 per cent of the respondents state that they are going on a mountain trip, while 41 per cent say they are visiting a forested area.

The remainder say they will travel near to the ocean.

The study also takes into account the connection between political views and plans related to the Easter holidays. Both the Centre Party and Conservatives are prominently represented with 86 and 85 per cent respectively. On the other end of the scale, Red is likewise overrepresented. 69 percent of the respondents who admit that they vote for Bjørnar Moxnes’ party, state that they will stick close to home.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

1 Ignoring that there is excellent public transport available there.