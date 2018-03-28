EU citizens can soon use Spotify and Netflix in other EU countries

New EU rules, which will come into force next month, will allow EU nationals to view web sites from their subscription services also in other EU countries.

As it is today, EU citizens can not use the domestic editions of services such as Netflix, which will prevent EU citizens on holiday or business trips from accessing the service they have paid for.

The new rules will establish that the online services customers have paid for shall be available to them in other EU countries they are temporarily in. The rule will enter into force on 1 April.

“It means that the services can now be a virtual part of the travel bag, Mariya Gabriel, in the EU Digital Economy Commission.

Companies that offer online entertainment services, can choose whether they will comply with the new rule. The rule also applies to streaming services such as Spotify and ebook services.

