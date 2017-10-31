Every fourth recipient will be hit by the government’s benefit cuts

The cuts the government proposes in the state budget will cause 3,500 people to no longer be entitled to unemployment benefit. Every fourth recipient will also get less money.

According to the government’s calculations, around 19,000 people will receive lower unemployment benefits than per today’s rates, writes Dagens Næringsliv. This corresponds to every fourth recipient.

“I hope and believe that this will help more people get out to work faster, that more people will work more and fewer will depend on the benefits from Nav. If our welfaresystem is to survive, more people must contribute more, ” says Minister of Work and Social Affairs, Anniken Hauglie (H).

The government has now decided that it will be the last year, and not the last three, which will apply when calculating if you are entitled to unemployment benefits and how much you will receive. This means, among other things, that you must have earned at least 140,000 kroner in the last year, which will cause around 3,500 people no longer entitled to unemployment benefit.

Several opposition parties, including KrF, have announced that they will fight against the cut.

