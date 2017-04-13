Exercise reduces the risk of cancer in men

Men in good physical shape, have up to 70 percent less risk of cancer in the colon, lung, pancreas and bladder, according to a recent study.

Norwegian researchers have followed approximately 2,000 men for years and studied the relationship between physical fitness and risk of various cancers.

The men were all participants in a health survey for research on cardiovascular disease in the early 1970s, according to researcher Trude Eid Robsahm.

The study was recently published in the prestigious journal Cancer Medicine.

Important factor

Based on the data, the researchers found that the men who are in good physical shape, has significantly lower risk of colon cancer (70 percent), lung cancer (60 percent), pancreatic cancer (70 percent) and bladder cancer (60 percent).

– The results indicate that good physical shape can be an important factor in preventing several forms of cancer, says Robsahm.

That physical fitness has a lot to say for cancer risk, has become a well-known, popular fact.

Yet very many previous studies on the relationship between physical activity and cancer have shown relatively weak relationships. For men, such a relationship is demonstrated only for colon cancer.

Stands out

However, there are very few cancer studies worldwide that are based on actual measurements of physical fitness.

The Norwegian study differs from other studies, which often rely on self-reported exercise, blood tests research of subjects and measurements that include height, weight, and oxygen uptake.

– We expect that measured physical condition will be able to show consequences related to the health of an active versus a lax lifestyle, more accurate than questionnaires, Robsahm says.

– Many biological mechanisms are affected by physical activity, suggesting that the preventive effect of physical activity is greater than previously documented, according to Robsahm.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today