Experts warn: Beware of Easter sunshine

With a high possibility of a bright shining orb this Easter. Those who are going to the mountains this Easter are advised to use sunscreen properly – and remember sunglasses.

Although Easter comes early this year, and the sun is not that high in the sky, the massive snow levels make the radiation stronger. Both eyes and skin will be more exposed, according to the Meteorological Institute, the Norwegian Radiation Protection Authority, the Norwegian Institute of Aeronautics and the Cancer Society warns in a joint release.

Our skin is not used to the sun or sunbathing after winter and can quickly sunburn, which increases the risk of skin cancer.

“Even with the sun on your back, you will still get a lot of radiation on your face. In addition, the radiation reflected from the snow comes from below and from the sides. Both eyes and winter pale skin are vulnerable,” says researcher Terje Christensen from the Norwegian Radiation Protection Authority.

Snow blindness

Also your eyes need good protection, because bright easter sun shining over white expanses can quickly lead to snow blindness.

However, the symptoms do not occur until 6-12 hours after you have been outside. Then it feels like there is sand in your eyes, the tears flow and it hurts to see in regular light. Some also get blurry or unclear eyesight and painful eyes.

– “Use good sunglasses with a design that suits you, and shields against UV from all sides. All sunglasses should have a CE mark that shows that they have been tested and approved according to a standard that ensures that they do not allow too much UV radiation,” says Christensen.

On the skin

Many Norwegians also travel South during Easter. Do not start your vacation by lying for hours in the sun by the pool, advises the Cancer Society.

– “Be prepared to take breaks from the strongest sun rays and remember to use sunscreen. It applies to all sun happy people of all ages,” says Secretary General Anne Lise Ryel.

The skin does not forget that it has been sunburned, and it collects the sun damage, which in the long term may lead to skin cancer.

Norway is among the countries in the world that have the highest incidence of skin cancer.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today