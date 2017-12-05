Facebook launches message app for children

FacebookThis photo provided by Facebook demonstrates parental controls on Facebook's new Messenger app for kids. Facebook is launching the messaging app for children to chat with their parents and with friends approved by their parents. The free app is aimed at kids under 13, who can't yet have their own accounts under Facebook's rules, though they often do. (Courtesy of Facebook via AP)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 5. December 2017

Facebook will launch a version of its messaging app for children aged between six and twelve years old.
‘There is a need for a chat program that allows children to contact people they love, while the parents have control of who they are contacting,’ said Loren Cheng, Product Manager at Facebook.

The app will be called ‘Messenger Kids’, and according to the social media giant, it will be a tool making children safer on the Internet.

‘Many of us at Facebook are parents ourselves, and it seems that we are not the only ones who have realised that our children find their way onto the internet earlier and earlier,’said Cheng.

It is uncertain when the app will reach the Norwegian market. First, it  is to be tested in the United States.

 

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

