Fewer make use of alternative therapies

Fewer Norwegians say they seek out and use alternative therapies, according to a survey.

The study was done on behalf of the National Research Centre for Complementary and Alternative Medicine (NAFKAM). It is discussed in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper Vårt Land Country, but was first mentioned in the magazine Sykepleien.

36 of those surveyed say they have used alternative treatments, using herbs and natural remedies and self-help techniques over the past year.

The figure represents a decrease of 4 percentage points from 2014 when 40 percent answered yes to the same question. 24 percent report that they have used alternative heath professionals in 2016.

– Fewer seek help from and use alternative treatment, but those who do, spend more money, said lead researcher at NAFKAM, Vinjar Fønnebø to Sykepleien.

On average, they reported asked to have spent NOK 708 over the last year to on alternative healers. If these numbers are valid for the entire population, this is equivalent to NOK 3 billion.

Most common is to get a massage, which 11.9 percent responded that they have done.

Down the list follows acupuncture (3.6 percent), nephropathy (2.6 percent), reflexology (1.7 percent), osteopathy (1.2 percent), cupping (1.2 percent), healing (1.1 percent), homeopathy (0.8 percent), kinesiology (0.6 percent) and other (1.8 percent).

