Foreign gambling could be blocked in Norway

Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) and Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) could get support from Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV) and Senterpartiet (Sp) to block the web pages of unregulated gaming companies.

The parties will stop gambling, and prevent Norwegians from downloading and playing via apps. The proposal is largely supported by SV, while Sp agrees with the intention of the move. Thus, a majority in parliament are for a Norwegian blockade, wrote Avisenes Nyhetsbyrå (ANB) News Agency.

‘There are EU countries that already block unregulated gaming companies, and the experience is that this reduces gambling in the population. If other countries are ready to do that, we should also do it’, said parliamentary representative, Geir Jørgen Bekkevold of KrF.

Blocking will tell players that it is illegal for commercial gaming companies to offer games in Norway.

Prior to Christmas, former Minister of Culture, Linda Hofstad Helleland of Høyre (H) said the government would ban television advertising for foreign gambling, and it is stated in the Jeløya platform that the government will maintain the exclusive right Norsk Tipping has today.

‘Technological development takes a quantum leap every day, and young gamblers will always be able to bypass blockages. The road to a knowledge-based discussion should go through a thorough investigation, and not a proposal from two parties, said Høyre’s Tage Pettersen to ANB.

AP and KrF also asked questions about the investments of the Government Pension Fund Global (SPU) in several foreign gaming companies.

