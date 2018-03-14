Four out of ten Norwegians take Easter holidays

The holiday cabin is still favourite. 4 out of 10 say they are going to take an Easter holiday this year. This was shown in figures from Virkes population survey. Of these number, half will visit a private cabin in Norway.

38% said they are going to take an Easter holiday this year. 50% of them said that they are going to a private cabin in Norway. “Most people choose the cabin rather than anything else at Easter,” said Director of ‘Virke Reise Norge’, Line Endresen Normann.

‘’Record amounts of snow have set the conditions for cabin holidays in the mountains this year. Now we just hope that the weather is on our side, no matter where the holidays are spent,” said Normann.

“23% of those taking Easter holidays this year stated that they are going abroad. Spain and Sweden are foreign favourites for the season,” said Robert Hval Straumann, Head of Division for Worldwide Travel.

The number who choose to holiday at home at Easter is 22%, and 20% say they are going to visit friends or family.

“Many people use Easter to visit family and celebrate, and use cultural activities in small towns and cities,” said Normann.

Family, friends and activity holidays

‘’The purpose of Easter is, above all, to be with with family and friends. This is the holiday where we prioritise family and friends the most strongly, only surpassed by the Christmas holiday,” said Normann.

“It’s also the vacation where activities are on the agenda’’.

Source: Virke / Norway Today