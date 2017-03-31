A new study credits fruit intake as a main reason why brains are growing in size.
This according to a study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution.
The study claims that intake of fruits is some of the main reasons for the creation of energy that allows the brain to develop.
The tendency with is that brains develop more in fruit-eating creatures than those who primarily eat simpler food such as leaves.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "Fruit gets credit for great minds"