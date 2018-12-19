Gives more to charity than ever before

Norwegians give more to charity than ever before

Norwegians give more to charity than ever before – and Facebook is the most widely used channel. The Norwegian Refugee Aid (Flyktninghjelpen), Red Cross Norway and the Salvation Army are the organisations that receive the most. This is shown in a Fundraising report by Deloitte.

Siri Nodland of the Norwegian Fundraising Council says that Norwegians are charitable and historically happy to contribute.

– Where we previously contributed by helping our neighbours through work (dugnad), Norwegians now got the economy to contribute money instead. And we will do so more than ever before, she says. She is supported by the report:

Total funds acquired in 2017 were NOK 19,235 billion, an increase of 7.4 per cent from 2016 when the total was NOK 17,915 billion.

The findings in the Fundraising report are based on the responses from 57 fundraising organisations in Norway and deals with funds raised in 2017.

Provides more through social media

Social media is important in both marketing and fundraising for organisations. Nevertheless, several of the organisations state that they only started using Facebook for fundraising in 2018 – and the trend shows that there is still untapped potential for using social media.

Compared to figures from 2011, social media has increased immensely – both as a marketing and fundraising channel.

As a marketing channel, Facebook is dominant. Almost all organisations use Facebook as a channel for this.

Huge generosity

According to the survey, The Norwegian Refugee Aid has obtained the most money. They also account for the largest increase in grants from international bodies, an increase from 2.1 billion kroner in 2016 to 2.8 billion in 2017. Harriet Rudd in the Norwegian Refugee Aid is very pleased for that:

“We experience huge generosity. This money is vital for many persons around the globe. We are very grateful for the support that makes it possible to help 8.7 million humans fleeing from war and conflict.

There has been a steady increase in funds raised in recent years – and the experts see no reason for it to stop. Recently, it became clear that the Norwegian state budget for 2019 will increase tax deductions on gifts to NGOs by increasing the deductible from NOK 40,000 to NOK 50,000.

Harriet Rudd believes attention around the crises is important in mobilising donors and to enable more funds to be raised:

“The war in Syria and other major conflicts in recent years has led to the exodus of record numbers of humans. It has rightly led to a larger focus on the refugee issue and has meant that more people receive the help needed.

Regular donors contribute ~ NOK 2,200 a year

It is the SOS Children’s Villages and Plan International which have the highest income from pledges and sponsorship agreements. Of the ten organisations with the highest revenues from regular payment agreements, the Norwegian Red Cross experience the largest increase with 20 per cent since the previous survey.

An average donor provides NOK 2,167 a year to fundraising organisations. The donors sponsoring the Evangelical Oriental Mission and the Seventh-day Adventist Church give by far the most – with an average of NOK 10,000 a pop.

Read the entire Deloitte report here.

“Proximity, care and long-term commitment provide the foundation for the development of each and every child. Our long-term sponsors and donors enable the childhood that children need. We are, therefore, very grateful for the commitment and support we receive from our long-term donors. ~ Secretary-General of the SOS Children’s Villages, Bente Lier.

