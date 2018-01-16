Half of Norwegians believed 2017 was good

Almost half of us believed 2017 was a good year, according to a survey conducted by YouGov. But we are less optimistic on behalf of the country.

Asked if 2017 was ‘a good or bad year for you personally,’ 46% answered ‘good’. 20% believed the year was bad, while 29% responded, ‘neither good nor bad,’ according to a press release from YouGov.

406 Norwegians participated in the survey, conducted in seven countries during the period from the 13th to the 19th of December.

When the participants were asked if the year had been good or bad for Norway, 34% said ‘good’. 16 % said ‘poor’, while 40% were undecided.

And to the extent that a representative sample of Norwegians are able to predict the year to come, it will be just about the same as 2017 according to the sample group.

39% think 2018 will be a good year, while 14% think it will be bad. 38% said ‘neither good nor bad’ to the question of how they believe the year will be.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today