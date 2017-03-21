Health authorities worried over robot devices in homes

The Directorate of Health is concerned that more and more people use robotic devices for household work and gardening, such as vacuuming and mowing the lawn.

Asked by P4, Department chief at the Directorate of Health, Jakob Linhave, denotes it as ‘an admission of failure’ to let robots do the work.

‘With ever more robotic vacuum cleaners, lawn mowers and automatic food processors, we just become lazier and lazier’, he said.

The number of robotic vacuum cleaners sold, close to tripled in one year to 21,000, according to figures from the electronics industry.

‘When you are sedentary, you develop a risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. We recommend, at the very least, 30 minutes of physical activity every day, but unfortunately there are too few who meet even this minimum standard’ said Linhave.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today