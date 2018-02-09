Here’s a travel app that will work nationwide

With the launch of the Entur app, the Ministry of Transport and Communications will make it possible to find timetables, and purchase public transport tickets across the country.

The app has collected information from 60 sources, 3,000 timetables and 60,000 stops for trains, buses, trams, subways, and ferries across the country.

The idea is that you should be able to use one app wherever you are in the country, and don’t have to download local apps such as the Oslo router app, the Skyss app in Bergen, or the ‘atb’ app in Trondheim.

‘We must make it easy to choose public transport. An important step along the way is to gather information about the whole of Norway’s public travel offerings via Entur. Then people can easily find the best collective solution, no matter where they are in the country and how far they are going,’ said Minister of Transport,Ketil Solvik-Olsen.

The Entur app has been working as a trial version since November last year, and is constantly updated with new features for travellers and publicity companies. Currently, however, only tickets from NSB and Router can be bought directly via the app.

The goal is to make sure that all public companies can sell their tickets through this solution within two years.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today