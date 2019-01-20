Homemade Baby Food is Simply Better

Homemade Baby Food is a Healthier, Cost-Saving Option

Norway’s birth rate is falling, and those who do not favour increasing the number of births, believe that the cost of bringing up a child is a major hurdle. While the cost of living in Norway is one of the highest in the world, there are ways to reduce expenses without compromising standards. One option to keep child-rearing costs low is to make your own baby food. It is not only a healthier alternative but also expands their palates at a young age.

The Benefits of Making Your Own Food

There are many choices of ready-made foods, including organic ones, for your babies when it’s time for them to switch to solids. However, for parents who want to know exactly what goes in their babies’ mouths, homemade food is a popular option. Compared to buying ready-made and pre-packaged foods, you’ll also be able to customize your child’s meals, introduce a variety of fruits and vegetables, and create new flavours.

Another advantage of preparing your own food is that your baby will get used to eating what the family is consuming simplifying grocery shopping and meal preparation. It will also expand their food preferences at an early age that will hopefully help them make healthy food choices in the future. A study on breastfed infants eating homemade food showed that they had diverse diets during their early years and had lower body fat mass between 1 and 3 years old.

The Downsides of Homemade Baby Food

Lack of time is a disadvantage when preparing baby foods at home. Norwegian parents are employed with 83% of women with children part of the active labour force. The good news is parents share the burden of household chores, including cleaning and meal preparation. According to the last time use survey, Norwegian men spent more time on household work while women devoted 2 hours less from 1971 to 2010. Men’s participation in household chores – such as food preparation, washing, and cleaning increased by three-quarters of an hour.

In addition, prepackaged foods are sold in measured portions, making them easy to serve compared to homemade food. Plus, ready-made grub for babies has a longer shelf life – and does not need refrigeration unless it is already opened.

Even though preparing baby food at home may take time, it is a healthy and less expensive option for your growing child. Besides, they consume soft foods at such a short period, devoting time to homemade foods is completely worth it, because it will enable them to make healthy food choices as they grow up.





This article is written by Norway Today’s guest writer, Karoline Gore, to be shared with our esteemed readers. Karoline is a freelance writer and editor.

© Karoline Gore / #



