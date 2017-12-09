On the hunt for alternative Christmas gifts, or second hand toys?

Looking for a special and environmentally friendly Christmas gifts with extra meaning? ‘Save the Children’ (Redd Barna), ‘Fretex’ (Salvation army second hand outlet), ‘=Oslo’ and ‘Lønn som fortjent’ (Wages as deserved) might have exactly what you are looking for.

Saturday, December 9, marks the opening of Barnas Fretex (‘Children’s Fretex’), a shop filled with second hand toys. This week people have donated toys to the store, which is starting to fill up with great gifts. The store is located on the second floor of ‘Eger Karl Johan’ at Egertorget in Oslo.

Find out the when, were and how here.

@ visitoslo.com / Norway Today