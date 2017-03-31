Improved HPV test can detect more cancers

Several cases of cervical cancer can be detected with an improved HPV test, but the method will not be available in Norway for at least two years, according to Norwegian TV2.

– We now have a method that is more efficient and effective, and it must be said also safer for the patient, MD Olav Karsten Vintermyr at Haukeland University Hospital said to TV2.

Four counties have tested the new method of analysis since 2015; according Vintermyr the risk of cancer among those taking the cell sample can be halved.

The method includes, in addition to check for abnormalities, analyzes cell samples for viral infection by the Human Papilloma Virus, HPV is a virus that causes abnormalities and cancer.

Almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV. The virus is transmitted through sexual activity and is very common.

– It looks promising and it shows that the new method has several improvements, says Division Manager in the Health Directorate, Johan Torgersen, to the TV station. He adds that the new method must be evaluated before it can become a nationwide service.

– This can start up in 2019. It is the plan we have to follow in order to get it introduced in a safe and sound manner.

