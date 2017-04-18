Increased incidence of breast cancer in middle-aged women

The last 30 years there has been a doubling in the number of breast cancer cases among women between 50 and 69 years of age, according to a new doctoral study.

The reason may be a correlation between better mammography and use of hormone preparations, NRK writes. Hormone treatments were widely used in the late nineties. The Screening Program started in 1996.

– Therefore, there is a great debate about whether the increase in breast cancer is due to the use of hormones or the introduction of mammography, according to MD Pål Suhrke at the Hospital in Oslo, who has written the doctoral.

The changes in other age groups are not as pronounced, according to Suhrke.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. 3,415 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, according to the National Cancer Registry.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today