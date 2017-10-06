Increased number of patients diagnosed with scabies in Bergen

Since late summer, Bergen’s Health Authority (Helse Bergen) have treated patients of all ages diagnosed with scabies.

‘This isn’t common’, said communications advisor, Marthe Stangenes, of Helse Bergen, to VG newspaper.

Section Senior Doctor, Turid Thune, at Haukeland University Hospital, told the newspaper that they might usually get one case per month of scabies, which are a type of mite.

‘Maybe less than that, but now we are continuing to get referrals, or questions from general practitioners, after many people have tried treatment and not been cured,’ said Thune.

She said that scabies are highly contagious, and typically contaminate through skin contact, but also via objects, and clothing.

So far this year, Helse Bergen has dealt with 87 cases.

