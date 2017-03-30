Information: Life certificates to recipients of pension and disability pension

Life certificates for 2017 are sent to recipients of retirement and disability pension, who are registered as living abroad. The reply deadline for submitting a life certificate is 29h of May.

“Pension” means herein retirement and survivor’s pensions from the National Insurance, AFP early retirement, war and state pensions.

The life certificate receipt check for 2017 includes recipients over the age of 60, who are registered as living

in countries outside the EEA.

in EEA member states, Croatia, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

The life certifiate for 2017 have already been sent to recipients living in Turkey, with deadline May 1st. The recipients must meet at the Turkish consulate or embassy for control of life certificate and ID.

A reminder will be sent to recipients who do not submit their life certificate within the reply deadline. If the reminder also fails to generate a response, NAV will consider stopping your payments.

Read more about life certificates

Source: NAV / Norway Today