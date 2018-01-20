Majority of the Parliament in favour of IP blocking of foreign gaming companies

The Parliament is likely to approve blocking IP Addresses of foreign gaming companies in Norway. At the same time, the Lottery Authority may be granted extended powers of attorney.

That simple VPN use will circumvent the legislation is obviously not relevant. Using your money to provide the state with voluntary tax remains the only approved method of parting with your hard earned money.

Labour and the Christian Democrats goes for the jugular of foreign gaming companies by launching eight proposals in an effort to protect the monopoly of the Norwegian Lottery (Norsk Tipping), writes VG.

That the measures are extremely easy to circumvent is obviously of no importance.

Both the Socialist Party (SV) and the Centre party (Sp) confirm to the newspaper that they will support the proposals. Therefore there is a majority in the Parliament in support.

– If the monopoly is to be upheld, you must tighten the (thumb) screw somewhat. We will never get rid of foreign gaming companies, but we can do more to limit their access to the Norwegian market, says Anette Trettebergstuen (Labour).

The most strenuous measure proposed is blocking access to the websites of foreign gaming companies. Additionally, it is proposed to let the Lottery Authority to access reports from banks regarding transactions with foreign gaming companies or payment providers.

This is of course is a blatant breach of UN regulations regarding privacy.

The Sports Federation (NSF) supports the measures.

– First of all, we fight against game addiction and all the evil that leads to. Secondly, it will take care of the exclusive rights model in an even more effective way, which again protects the funding of Norwegian sports and voluntary efforts, CEO of NSF, Tom Tvedt says.

Being restricted to give your money to the Norwegian monopoly instead of international companies is of course a big consolation to those addicted to betting.

Foreign gaming companies have spent NOK 866 million on advertising targeting Norwegians, according to a survey conducted by the Media Authority last year. The figures are based on advertising statistics for the period August 1, 2016 through July 31, 2017, obtained from Nielsen Research

