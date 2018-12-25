Many bereft of White Christmas – as usual

Many Norwegians bereft of White Christmas – as usual

Although Norway is a cold and snowy country, snow has never been measured throughout the country on Christmas Eve. It was not to be this year either.

Moss, Horten, Stavanger, Bergen and Smøla were among the places where no snow was detected on Christmas Eve.

If snow is ever to be measured everywhere in Norway on December 24th, that day will be historic, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

– Snow has never been measured all over Norway at the same time on Christmas Eve, they Tweet.

Many were “lucky” and experienced a White Christmas, though. At a clear majority of the meteorologists measuring stations, snow was measured, most so at Sjufjellet (Seven Mountain) in Troms where it was measured 71 centimetres of the fluffy stuff.

In the Norwegian capital, Oslo, it was between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow detected at all measuring stations.

Fun fact: Det har aldri vært målt snø i hele landet samtidig på julaften! Men julenissen har tydeligvis ikke noe i mot et snøløst landskap ❄️ Foto: Monica Hellum pic.twitter.com/VpJ6FbxeXC — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) December 25, 2018

