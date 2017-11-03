Marzipan bread containing plastic pieces is withdrawn from the stores

The confectionery producer Toms recalls marzipan bread made by Anthon Berg from the Swedish market after finding plastic pieces in it.

The recall applies to 40-gram packs of marzipan bread with cognac and whiskey. The current marzipan bread has the best before date July 2018.

The chocolate is produced in Denmark. The pieces of plastic must come from broken slats in the machine forming the marzipan bread.

Marzipan bread has been sold in stores throughout Sweden.

