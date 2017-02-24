Men claim to be more active than women

Men claim to be more physically active than women, research however reveal that men are more likely to exaggerate when they brag about their training efforts.

Researcher Bente Morseth of the University of Tromsø (UiT) has followed the activity of the adult population in Norway through the Tromsø Study, a survey conducted six times from 1980 to 2008.

– We see that the proportion who reported to undertake moderate vigorous physical activity declined between 1980 and 2000, but increased after that, she says, and points out that after the year 2000 it has become trendy to exercise, especially it is becoming more popular go for long spells of skiing, cycling and even marathons.

When it comes to gender, the survey shows that women often participate in lighter activity, whereas men often participate in moderate to vigorous activity.

Additionally, the survey shows that men are more physically active than women in their spare time. All this is, however, based on what they answered in the surveys:

– Women are maybe more honest than men responding to surveys? Morseth wonders.

Associate Professor at the Department of Health and Care Sciences at UiT, Laila Arnesdatter Hopstock, referring to research on responses from 2010 confirm that men tend to “decorate a bit” on the truth.

– It was not always a consistency between the men’s reported physical activity and their actual activity. Although also applicable to women, men overestimate their activity more than women, she says to NRK.

Whatever, the trend is clear; The Tromsø survey was also conducted for the seventh time in 2016, and Morseth looking forward to see how things are developing.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today