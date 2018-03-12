Men in Norway are approaching women’s longevity

Over the last 30 years, the difference between men and women’s life expectancy has halved in Norway. Life expectancy in 2017 was 84.3 years for women and 80.9 years for men.

The increase in life expectancy at birth from the previous year was 0.11 for women and 0.30 for men, shows new figures from Statistics Norway (SSB). Life expectancy is the number of years a newborn is expected to live as the conditions are today.

The difference between the sexes has declined steadily over a year a decade since 1987. Thirty years ago, the difference was 6.8 years, while last year it fell to 3.4 years.

The difference in remaining life expectancy between the sexes shrinks the higher the older one gets. Until the age of 40, the difference is more than three years, but this fell to two years for 70-year-olds and to one year when they had reached 85 years .

Life expectancy at birth is determined by mortality at all ages, but early deaths are the most important.

Infant mortality, ie children who die before they have filled a year, were similar for boys and girls last year. Among the 40,774 people who died last year, there were 63 girls and 67 boys who were yet one year.

By 2017, the average age at death was 82.2 years for women and 76.5 years for men.

