More donate their body to research

Increasing numbers of people giving up their body for research

More people want to give up their body for research after Death, making professors at universities around the country happy.





NRK news, who first mentioned the case, wrote that several have turned to universities in Norway to give away their body after death for teaching and research.

One of these was Torbjørn Sikkeland, who died in November 2014. Before death, Sikkeland decided that he wanted to give his body to the University of Oslo. Therefore, it took three years from the time he died at 91 years old, until he was buried.

Now, just over six months after Sikkeland’s family told his story to NRK, more people have signed up and said that they want to give up their body after death.

“We are very grateful for all the inquiries in the past year that have come from people who had heard about Sikkeland’s decision and are considering the same,” said Professor Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam of the University of Oslo.





