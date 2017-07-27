Municipalities about to merge believe in efficiency gain

A total of 53 per cent of the municipalities that are in the process of mergers, in a recent survey respond that they expect an efficiency gain.

Only 7 percent of the 121 municipalities that are going to carry out 47 mergers until 2020 answer that they do not expect such a gain, writes Kommunal (Municipal) Report.

The “don’t know” portion of the survey conducted among councilors and project managers in the merging municipalities, is very high, as 40 per cent of the municipalities consider it too early to conclude and therefore end up within the “do not know / not willing to answer” category.

Most municipalities point out that a merger means fewer employees in administration and management, and not in the least to fewer politicians.

