This must be done when you freeze meat

Thumb rules on how long meat and fish last in the deep freeze is also mentioned in the article.

Matprat.no have previously given you tips on ten dinners you can easily freeze, but there are several things that are important to keep in mind when freezing food.

Eva Johanne Lillebakken is a senior adviser in the hygiene and drinking water section of the Norwegian Food Authority (Mattilsynet). She says it’s important that freezing is done as quickly as possible in order to maintain the quality

– The freezing must take place at the lowest possible temperature, the senior advisor states.

To prevent bacteria in the food, it is also important to pack it properly.

– Pack the food in airtight boxes or bags, says Lillebakken.

Fluctuations in Temperature

Food that is to be frozen must be stored at -18oC degrees or even colder.

– It is important that the temperature is kept stable. Frozen ice or snow around the packaging can be a sign of fluctuations in temperature, Lillebakken explains.

Different shelf life

If you want to freeze meat, it is important to keep in mind that the different types of meat have different shelf life. The Senior Adviser tell that it depends, among other factors, on the amount of fat.

– Fat is the first thing that goes rancid, so lean meats, such as game, generally have longer shelf life than meat products with higher content of fat, Lillebakken says.

An overview of how long meat and fish are edible after freezing is available at the end of this article.

Deteriorates in the freezer

It is also important to be conscious about when the meat expires.

Food frozen just before “last day of consumption” is not robust after defrosting and should therefore be avoided. If you freeze food that are close to expry, you will slow the deterioration down, but not halt it completely, says the senior advisor.

The colder the freezer is, the slower the meat deteriorates.

– If you still choose to freeze such foods for a short time, it’s important to keep in mind that they have the same short or even shorter durability than the starting point when they are thawed.

This is how long you can freeze meat

Pork, lean: 6 months

Pork, fat: 3 months

Beef: 10-12 months

Fish, lean: 10-12 months

Fish, fat: 6 months

Chicken: 4 months

Ground chicken: 2 months

Ground beef: 4 months

