Nav: – Increasing poverty in Norway

From 2011 to 2015, the proportion of poor in Norway increased from 7.7 percent to 9.3 percent of the population, shows a new report from Nav.

On Tuesday, Nav presents the report “Poverty and living conditions in Norway”. The results in this report worry Nav, writes class struggle.

“It’s not going the right way. The proportion of low income is increasing over time and see income differentials increase, the rich are getting richer,” says knowledge director Yngvar Åsholt from Nav to the newspaper.

The report shows in particular three factors that are considered worrying. Thus, according to the EU poverty line (those who earn less than 60 percent of the media income), the proportion of poor in Norway has risen from 7.7 percent in 2011 to 9.3 percent four years later.

Around 17.5 per cent of all children in Oslo live in households that have sustainedly low income, and people with immigrant background account for 43 percent of the poor. This proportion has increased steadily.

It is especially high in the 18-34 age group and the report shows that the proportion of poor is increasing, from just under 10 percent to over 14 percent.

The report also shows that real income for the poor in practice has remained still in the period 2012 to 2015, so the gap for both the wealthiest and the rest of the population has increased.

– Lack of work and low income, presents significant health challenges. If excluded from the labor market, more people will be dependent on public support. National economics are not lucky. It affects the lives of the ones that matter, and it affects the childhood of many, “says Åsholt.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today