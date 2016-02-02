Immigrants have rights and duties which require them to know about Norwegian society and communicate with public authorities in Norway. As newcomers, it is not always easy to track down relevant information. Below are some links to immigration-related web sites and digital services.
The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) is responsible for processing applications from foreigners wishing to visit or live in Norway. The directorate is also responsible for an online service, the Application Portal, for registering applications for visitor visas, residence permits, travel documents or Norwegian citizenship.
New in Norway
The web site New in Norway has practical information for starting a new life in Norway. It covers topics such as moving to Norway, children and schools, health, transport, work and recreational activities. READ MORE about New in Norway
Source: norge.no / Norway Today
