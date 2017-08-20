Northern man won Norway’s biggest cash prize

A Norwegian collected the biggest prize ever paid from Norsk Tipping – NOK 441 million on Friday night.

The jackpot in Eurojackpot has grown steadily over the past several weeks without anyone managing to score the 5 + 2 straight – until Friday night. It’s the first time that one player has won so much from Norsk Tipping.

Ingrid Roterud Mathisen, who contacts the winners of Norsk Tipping, says to Nettavisen, that the winner did not know he was the lone winner, when he was called.

– When we called, he saw that the phone number from Hedmark and his mind started spinning. While on the phone talking to me, he went online to look at Norsk Tipping’s website.

Then he started to realize that he in fact was the winner of this record payout,” she said.

Mathisen says to TV 2 that the winner has already decided what he may spend some of the money on:

– He said he might buy a football player for his favorite team. He did not want to say which team is his favorite, but we have a big winner who has the means, so there is a lucky football club who can expect a little sponsor money, she says.

