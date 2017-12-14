Norway cuts Toll plaza debts by 500 millions

The state cuts Toll plaza debts by NOK 500 millions a year

About 30 toll road projects in Norway are receiving cuts in their debt by half a billion all in all. This supposedly leads to cheaper tolls for motorists.

In order to speed up the Government’s toll road reform, which will reduce the number of companies from sixty to five regional companies, a subsidy scheme has been established to reduce tolls outside the cities.

In the autumn of 2016, the Government got support from the majority in the Parliament to annually grant NOK 500 million as of 2017. The subsidy means that average rates will be reduced by at least 10 per cent.

– Increased grants to approved road projects as well as this reform to reduces operating costs, helping to lessen the toll road burden for motorists, says Minister of Transport, Ketil Solvik-Olsen (Progress Party).

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today