Norway doesn’t impress in an investigation of how active people are in different countries. ‘Too bad’, said politician, Bård Hoksrud, who’s making footprints every day.

By looking at data from health records in 111 countries, with activity performed by 717,527 people, researchers at Stanford University have come up with an overview of how active and inactive people are in different countries. The activity is measured in the number of footsteps taken over a certain period of time.

–

Norway doesn’t do as well comparatively as most Norwegians would like to believe.

–

In a ranking of activity in the various countries, Saudi Arabia comes last and Hong Kong is in first place. Norway ended up in eighth place.

–

Salt in the wound

Neighbouring Sweden beat Norway in the level of activity, being five places above us on the table.

–

The researchers themselves say they wanted to complete the project to understand what they call a ‘global pandemic’ of physical inactivity. The researchers claim that 5.3 million deaths each year can be linked directly to physical inactivity.

–

The solution is, according to them, a better global health policy, better urban planning and goal-oriented work so that the environment around us facilitates physical activity.

–

10,000 steps every day

The statistics in Standford University’s studies also show the relationship between obesity and the number of steps you take each day. The statistics show, among other things, that if you take 10,000 steps each day, you are far less exposed to being overweight.

–

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also issued a recommendation to take 10,000 steps each day. One who has followed this recommendation is parliamentary politician, Bård Hoksrud, of Fremskrittspartiet (Frp). He thinks it’s a pity that Norway doesn’t do well in Standford’s activity statistic, and encourages everyone to take 10,000 steps each day.

–

‘I set this as a goal a year ago, and manage to accomplish it almost every day. A few days it’s a bit tricky to reach of course. So if someone sees a nice parliamentary politician walking up and down the street, it’s just me trying to make my steps, said Hoksrud.

–

Going for life

Hoksrud believes that many people in Norway need motivation to go out on a trip. He believes this is important for reducing health costs, but most importantly, to increase the quality of life for the individual.

–

‘I was one of those who laughed at training being important for our health. But after I started walking I feel much better. It helps with the fitness, and I’ve lost a few pounds,’ said the politician.

–

‘We go for life’ is the facebook page Hoksrud started after setting a goal to walk 10,000 steps each day. He hopes that he can go ahead, literally, as a good example for others.

–

‘We need to become more aware of the importance of activity for our health. I hope I can help others to get off the couch. It’s not about everybody having to go 10,000 steps every day, but everyone could go a little further than they usually do, said Hoksrud.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today