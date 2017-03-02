Now everybody has a Health Core Journal

As of March 1, all inhabitants in Norway access to their own Health Core Journal.

In the core journal important information is recorded, particularly important in emergency situations.

– The Health Core Journal is an important tool that gives healthcare professionals important information in emergency situations. It also gives the patient overview of their own health information, which is very important for patient safety, said Minister for Health and Care, Bent Høie.

The use of the Health Core Journal has on several occasions helped to give patients faster and better treatment in emergency situations.

Norwegians can access their journal on https://helsenorge.no/kjernejournal/

Source: Norway Today