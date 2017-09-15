NPRA to control seat belt use in buses

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration announces control of seat belt use in buses

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) informs about controls of seat belt use in buses across the country. Passengers and drivers not using the safety belt may have to pay NOK 1,500 in fines.

Nine people have died in bus accidents between 2014 and 2016. According to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, several of those could have survived if they had used a safety belt. Now they announce major controls throughout the country.

During controls this spring, 237 passengers were issued fines in one week.

– The bus accidents are few, but when they first occur, the potential for damage is high. Using the belt in the bus is clearly a lifesaver, both for your own sake, but also for your fellow passengers. Several of those who have died in bus accidents in recent years had survived if they had used a seat belt, says Ida Bergene Kongsrud in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration in a press release.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today