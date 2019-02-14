One bag of potato chips more per Norwegian last year

The snack producers report a marked increase in sales of potato chips during 2018. Maarud sold one bag more for each Norwegian.

An increase in sales of 5.2 million bags of potato chips in 2018 is among the results Maarud can point to for 2018, writes E24. Other salt snack manufacturers also report a stable good market that is not significantly affected by the government’s sugar levy.

“2018 was a very good year. We sold 5.2 million more bags last year, and increased the market share for the seventh consecutive year,” says CEO Chris Samways of Maarud to E24.

Sørlandschips replies that they had a boost in turnover in 2017, and that last year’s sales confirmed this level increase. Nor does Orkla, which owns the brands Kims, OLW and Lays, indicate that Norwegian consumers also buy large quantities of snacks abroad according to the unpopular sugar tax.

“In our figures we cannot see that this also applies to potato chips,” says Communications Director Håkon Mageli of Orkla.

The grocery chains report a solid increase in sales of potato chips. Coop had a growth of 5.6 percent last year and the Norwegian group states that they sold about 5 percent more bags of snacks in the same period.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today