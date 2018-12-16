Parliament opens for drop-in flu shots

Parliament opens the way for drop-in flu vaccinations

The Norwegian Parliament ensures that you no longer need a prescription from your doctor to get a flu vaccine.

The proposal for easier access to influenza vaccines received a majority in parliament and was thus approved together with the health budget for 2019 on Saturday. This means that you do not have to go to a doctor if you want the vaccine, but instead, you can go straight to the pharmacy and get everything done there.

“All parties except the Senter Parti are for the proposal,” said spokesman, Sveinung Stensland of Høyre to NTB news.

‘’This year, pharmacies have provided around 10,000 doses of vaccine without any problems. This shows they can carry out vaccinations. Then it is only fair and reasonable that they can sell the vaccine without a prescription from a doctor, a big simplification for the patients,” said Stensland.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today