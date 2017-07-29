Passenger trains slightly more punctual

The train service in Norway does not have high aims when it comes to punctually, but can now boast that more than 9 out of ten trains are on schedule – if not cancelled.

92 per cent of Norwegian passenger traffic has been punctual until 2017. It is 2 percentage points more than Bane Nor has set as target and 1 percentage point better than last year.

The company points out that passenger traffic has increased by over 30 per cent in recent years and that more trains than ever pass through Oslo Central Station. The figures are available from an overview on Bane Nor’s website.

– We are very pleased to be ahead of our own forecast for 2017, says acting VP for Customers and Traffic in Bane Nor, Kjell Ivar Maudal.

Airport train on the bright side

Bane Nor is responsible for planning, development, management, operation and maintenance of the national rail network.

For the past six years, Bane Nor has aimed at punctuality to be 90 per cent. Since 2012, they have achieved the target by 91.2 per cent in 2012, 90.6 per cent in 2013, 91.1 per cent in 2014, 91.5 per cent in 2015 and 91 per cent in 2016. In 2010, 85.5 per cent in 2011, 88.6 percent were on schedule.

The last month, the airport train has been the most punctual. Among the airport trains, 96.7 percent have arrived at Oslo Airport Gardermoen on time. During the rush hour in Oslo, the punctuality is 88.4 per cent this month, which means that more than one in ten are late for work.

